By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Founder and Pro Chancellor, Legacy University, Okija Anambra State, Dr Leonard Nkameme weekend said the institution has surpassed the high expectations of National Universities Commission (NUC) and the accreditation team barely twelve years after its establishment.

He said he was almost discouraged by the statement of the former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Julius Okogie who had described his venture into private university as ‘suicide mission’ while working assiduously to be granted a provisional licence to operate.

Speaking during the 4th matriculation ceremony of 70 students for the 2019/2020 set of the institution, Nkameme however said he was grateful to God for the grace to remain committed to the course which had finally paid off.

He attributed his determination and risk to forge ahead amidst obvious challenges to his belief that sound educated youths were instrumental to Nigeria’s real development.

He said, “I recalled that the former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Julius Okogie had in 2008, described our venture into private university as ‘suicide mission’ when we were working assiduously to be granted a provisional licence to operate as a private university.

“But reflecting on the journey so far, our team has surpassed the expectations of NUC and the accreditation team. Today, all the courses offered in the university have been fully accredited while the university has been granted full licence to operate as a private university having fulfilled all the requirements laid down by the law and the commission.”

According to Pro Chancellor, the University had distinguished itself both in internal examinations and other external engagements like Industrial Training programmes leading to positive attestations by renowned firms and companies on the students excellent performance.

While challenging the matriculants to break limitations through hardwork in order to become world changers in their endeavours, Nkameme noted that the essence of the matriculation exercise was to acquaint them with the institution’s unique way of speaking and living, which he said were evident in its fundamental norms, values and culture.

“Legacy University remains a centre for learning, research and character formation of students. You need to continually remember that the period between today’s matriculation ceremony and convocation is quite wide and it will be of immense importance that the journey ends successfully.

“For you to achieve this, you need to begin now to mould yourself to adapt to regular lectures, carrying out all your assignments, shunning deviant behaviours and other vices that can expose you and others to danger,” he said.

He appreciated the NUC for maintaining the standards and benchmark for universities’ approval, noting that if all other government agencies would toe the same path without cutting corners or bending rules, the nation’s prospects and future would remain brighter.