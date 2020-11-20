World News

‘Numbers Don’t Lie,’ Says Official Who Will Certify Biden’s Georgia Win

By
0
‘numbers-don’t-lie,’-says-official-who-will-certify-biden’s-georgia-win
Views: Visits 6

President-elect Joe Biden is set to talk with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer today. Here’s the latest.

Toronto’s Van Killing Case Goes to Trial

Previous article

Mnuchin Defends Decision to End Emergency Fed Funds: Live Updates

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News