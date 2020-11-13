A nurse appeared in a British court on Thursday for allegedly murdering eight babies in the neonatal ward of a hospital.

Nurse Lucy Letby appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court in the north-eastern English town of Warrington.

The 30-year-old is charged with eight counts of murder. All of the victims were under the age of one.

The nurse also faces charges on a further 10 counts of attempted murder, relating to the period between June 2015 and June 2016 while she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the north-western city of Chester.

The investigation into a number of suspicious deaths at the hospital’s neonatal ward was first launched more than three years ago.

Letby spoke in court only to confirm her name, date of birth and where she lives.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders told the court the case would be sent to Chester Crown Court and Letby would appear on Friday.

She was remanded in custody until the hearing.

Vanguard News