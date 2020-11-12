A nurse has been charged with murdering 8 babies and attempted murder of another 10 at the countess of Chester Hospital.

Nurse Lucy Letby appeared at Warrington Magistrate’s Court in the north-eastern English town of Warrington.

Lucy Letby, 30, was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a probe into deaths at the neo-natal unit.

The 30-year-old is charged with eight counts of murder. All of the victims were under the age of one.

The nurse also faces charges on a further 10 counts of attempted murder, relating to a period between June 2015 and June 2016 while she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the north-western city of Chester.

The investigation into a number of suspicious deaths at the hospital’s neonatal ward was first launched more than three years ago.

A statement from Cheshire Police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.” On Tuesday, the force said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers. Letby spoke in court only to confirm her name, date of birth and where she lives.

District Judge, Nicholas Sanders, told the court the case would be sent to Chester Crown Court and Letby would appear on Friday. She was remanded in custody until the hearing.

