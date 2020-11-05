By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

A New York hospital has been forced to put 36 doctors into quarantine after one tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-campus Halloween party.

The infected person found out they had the virus Tuesday. Upstate University Hospital said the medics, who are residents in training, may face disciplinary action.

In a statement officials there told syracuse.com their behavior was ‘troubling’.

They said: ‘This high-risk behavior on the part of the Upstate staff goes against the professional code of conduct, will not be tolerated, and Upstate will pursue all available disciplinary measures against the individuals involved in the situation.’

The spokesman added: ‘This egregious lapse of judgment on behalf of Upstate staff is especially troubling.

‘Every day since the Covid pandemic has been in our community, Upstate has reminded the public—and our Upstate community—to adhere to the guidelines to stay safe during this pandemic.’

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras called the doctors in training actions ‘reckless and irresponsible’.

He said: ‘It’s deeply disappointing that while the overwhelming majority of our students, faculty, and staff are doing the right thing to protect each other from the spread of COVID on campus and in the community that 36 employees at Upstate Medical—medical residents pursuing a career to safeguard the health of others—are in mandatory quarantine due to their reckless and irresponsible actions to have a Halloween party off campus.

‘One has tested positive and we all know too well it just takes one person to infect others when in close proximity and not wearing masks. Hopefully, this is a lesson learned that we must continue to take extraordinary precaution to keep this virus at bay.

‘I support President Dr. Dewan taking all necessary disciplinary measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.’

The hospital said it has reached out to Onondaga County Health Department with regards to contract tracing.

There have been 28 positive cases on the Upstate Medical University campus since October 14.

New York state has seen more then half a million COVID-19 case; 33,222 people have died.