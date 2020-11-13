By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Friday morning and told parents to ‘come up with a plan’

NYC parents are being told to prepare for school closures from Monday because the city’s coronavirus test positivity rate has crept back up to 2.83 percent, even though it is only 0.17 percent in schools.

‘People should get ready. Parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November.

‘I think that’s the safe way to think about it, have an alternative plan beginning as early as Monday,’ he said during an appearance on the Brian Lehrer radio show.

De Blasio is expected to face backlash if he moves forward with the plan to close classrooms despite data showing that transmission of the virus in schools has been remarkably low – with a positivity rate of just 0.17 percent.

At the worst of the pandemic, almost 70 percent of the people being tested in New York City were positive with the virus.

While there has been an uptick in cases, there has not been an uptick in deaths or hospitalizations.

Cases and hospitalizations are going up and deaths but deaths aren’t spiking in New York City

The statewide COVID-19 rate increased to 2.9 percent on Wednesday – the highest it has been for months – fueled by spikes in specific regions shown above

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also raised alarm about a deadly second wave as the statewide positivity rate reached 2.9 percent.

On Wednesday Cuomo ordered that all bars and restaurants across the state must close at 10pm starting on Friday.

He is also limiting gatherings in private residences to 10 people, and said he may reduce the capacity restaurants and bars can have indoors if numbers continue to climb.

Cuomo didn’t say anything about closing schools, however, as a debate rages on about which will take a bigger toll: keeping kids in the classroom as cases climb, or locking them at home where their education could suffer and forcing their parents to stay home to care for them, rendering them unable to go to work.