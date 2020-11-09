The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it will commence the enrolment of corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Director-General of NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure during a media chat in Abuja on Monday, a report published on Punch newspaper shows.

“Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.

“We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Mr Ibrahim said.

An effective mandatory health insurance programme has long been identified as necessary to protect Nigerians from out-of-pocket payment for healthcare.

Today, only a little over five per cent of Nigerians have health insurance, while Ghana, a neighbouring country has covered over 50 per cent of its population in the scheme.

Mr Ibrahim assured that the NYSC has intensified liaison with security agencies to ensure maximum security of corps members wherever they are serving in the country.

He noted that the scheme remains the most critical platform for mentoring Nigerian youths as drivers of national unity and development.