File photo: NYSC members

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, says the social media report on some Corps Members testing positive to Coronavirus in Lagos, Kano and FCT Camps is fake, saying there is no cause for alarm.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday night.

She described as the “true position” of things, the fact that no Corps member tested positive for COVID-19 either before entry or while in the orientation camps.

The statement reads, “The attention of Management has been drawn to the news making the rounds about some Corps Members testing positive to Coronavirus in Lagos, Kano and FCT Camps.

“The true position is that no Corps Member in any of the NYSC camp is COVID-19 positive.

“It is pertinent to add that the NYSC is in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), and the Centre maintains very strong presence in all the NYSC camps nationwide.

“As a proactive measure, all Prospective Corps Members were tested for COVID-19 before being admitted into the camps. Those that tested positive were handed over to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby assured that the 37 Camps of the Scheme are safe, as COVID- 19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

“There is no cause for alarm. Both the Scheme and NCDC are up to the task of safeguarding the lives of Corps Members and Camp officials.”

Vanguard News Nigeria