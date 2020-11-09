The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has mobilised 66,000 eligible graduates to participate in the 2020 Batch B service year.

The prospective corps members and course officials are however mandated to undergo the COVID-19 test before admission into the orientation camps set to reopen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

This was disclosed on Monday by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim at a briefing held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The event was held in preparation for the 2020 Batch B Orientation Course with compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu also at the event appealed to prospective corps members and officials to take personal responsibility, shun complacency, saying the second wave of the virus is not inevitable but can be prevented.

Dr Ihekweazu had earlier stated that prevention, detection and prompt response are germane to the safe reopening of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide.

The NCDC boss said the centre is prepared to collaborate with the NYSC and ensure that all the prospective Corps Members and Camp Officials undergoes COVID-19 test.

This according to him is to ascertain their health status. He adds that in case a prospective Corps Member tests positive, Corps Members should not panic, as adequate measures have been put in place in all the NYSC camps to manage such case.