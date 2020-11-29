NYSC members

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted media reports that there had been rising cases of COVID-19 in its orientation camps, saying that no corps member had tested positive in any of the 37 orientation camps of the scheme across the country.

” The attention of management has been drawn to the write-up with the caption: ‘ Why the Rising Cases of Covid-19 in NYSC Camps’ trending on the new and traditional media,” Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

In refuting the report, she explained that even before the commencement of the ongoing orientation programme, the scheme had, in collaboration with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), tested all the prospective corps members reporting to the camps and those that tested positive to COVID-19 were handled by the NCDC.

“No one, both staff and prospective corps member, that tested positive to COVID-19 was allowed into any of the orientation camps. Therefore, it is erroneous and very misleading to talk about rising cases of COVID-19 in NYSC camps”, she said.

It is pertinent to state that the terminology, prospective corps member should not be confused with corps member as both cannot be used interchangeably, Adeyemi stressed, saying, “a corps member is a qualified Nigerian youth who has been duly admitted into the NYSC orientation camp, registered and formally sworn-in as a bona fide member of the service corps”.

According to her, the public should disregard the misleading story and clarification should always be sought from the NYSC or NCDC on issues pertaining to COVID- 19, so as to guard against the spread of false information.

She said that the scheme would never shirk its core responsibility of prioritising the welfare and security of corps members.