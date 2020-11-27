By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Director, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka has advised corps members to avoid accepting gifts from those they do not know.

Ikaka gave the charge during his tour of orientation camps of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ stream 1A under his domain.

He also cautioned corps members against keeping late night and attending parties at odd hours of the day.

While recounting some ugly incidents of the past where corps members found themselves in grave danger, the Director charged the corps members to take their personal security seriously.

“Many of your colleagues have found themselves in different forms of danger as a result of the actions they took. That’s why it’s important for you to be mindful of where you go and who you accept gifts from,” he said.

Ikaka further expressed joy over the health condition of the corps members, just as he congratulated them for surviving the COVID 19 pandemic as well as successfully concluding their academic pursuits which he described as great feats.

He also presented cash gifts to the quarter guard members, band, martial arts and the dance troupe.