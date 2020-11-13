By Oladapo Sofowora

In less than a month, it will be two years since the demise of Rivers state billionaire and oil magnate, High Chief O. B. Lulu Briggs at age 89.

Since his demise, there has been an unending crisis between the deceased children, led by the eldest son, Dumo Lulu Briggs, and his widow, Chief (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu Briggs.

While Briggs was alive, he enjoyed life to the fullest – stylish and cosmopolitan with an unflinching love for his culture and the Kalabari kingdom. According to those in the know, one of the late Briggs’ silent prayers is to get a befitting burial at his country home after the transition. Sadly, two years after his demise, the head honcho of Moni Pulo Limited’s silent prayer is yet to be answered.

When the cold war and animosity in the dynasty began shortly after Briggs’ demise in Ghana, not many thought it would take longer to resolve. Some thought the family would unite and sheath their swords to honour the late head of Oruwari Briggs House in Abonnema, Rivers State.

Rather than sue for peace, Briggs’ first son, Dumo, and his widow, Seinye, have been at dagger draws with several litigations filed at courts in Ghana and Nigeria. At a point, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike alongside some other Kalabari respected chiefs waded into the issue but all proved abortive as the animosity between the warring parties remained unshaken.

Dumo had previously alleged that the circumstances surrounding the death of his father remain suspicious. He then approached a court to allow him to carry out a comprehensive autopsy on the remains of his late father. Mrs. Seinye also filed an application before the Supreme Court in Accra, Ghana but the apex court declined her application for an injunction to stop the Ghana Police and the Transition Funeral Home from releasing the remains of her husband to the family headed by Dumo. In March 2020, Briggs’ remains were released and flown to Nigeria on the orders of Dumo. Many had thought since the remains of the late Chief arrived in Nigeria, the family would announce his burial plans but that never happened.

In a seeming twist to the battle, Chief Mrs. Seinye raised allegations that her step-son was keeping the remains of her late hubby from her. During a press conference, Briggs’ widow cried out saying Dumo is hiding the remains of their late husband from her.