By Ediri Ejoh – Lagos

Fire, on Thursday, engulfed Oando tank farm managed by OVH Energy, at Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia, in Apapa, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the fire might have been caused by the on-going maintenance (welding works) around the facility.

But OVH Energy, which handles the Oando retail brand, confirmed that a fire had broken out at Terminal 1, in Apapa.

The company said the fire appeared to have come from one of the tanks.

However, when Vanguard visited the site, firefighters, who include Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigerian Navy Fire, Nigerian Police, and Forte Oil Fire Service, were still battling the inferno to curtail it from escalating to other tanks in the depot.

OVH said: “Safety remains our priority at OVH Energy as we operate under high safety standards to curb incidences of fire outbreaks, and other health and safety risks from happening at any of our stations.”

Oando sold its downstream business to OVH in 2015, although the branding remained the same.

Vanguard