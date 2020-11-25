Our Reporter

The Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife is set to celebrate 50 years of its establishment.

As part of the activities to commemorate the historic milestone, the department, in collaboration with its alumni, will hold a virtual roundtable on Thursday.

The theme is: Agricultural Engineering in OAU: the past, present and the future.

Speakers include former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of OAU, Prof Obafemi Ajibola; former Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof Michael Faborode, among others.