By Ozioruva Aliu,

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo , Ewuare II has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu for the inauguration to begin their second term in office.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor said “On behalf of His Royal Highness, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Royal family and the good people of Edo state, the Benin Traditional Council felicitates with His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State and His Excellency, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state on the occasion of their successful swearing-in ceremony on November 12 2020 for a second term in office.

“Your Excellencies, while wishing you a successful tenure in office, His Royal Majesty prays to God Almighty and the royal ancestors to grant you wisdom, magnanimity and tenacity of purpose to serve the people selflessly and consolidate on the good works thus far done in our dear state,

“May your tenure be peaceful to everyone and be a shining beacon to successive administrations yet to come”

