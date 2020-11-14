Bisi Olaniyi, Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has stated that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, needs tenacity of purpose, wisdom, and magnanimity to serve Edo people selflessly and consolidate on the good works thus far done in the Southsouth state.

He also congratulated Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their inauguration for the second term in office.

The first-class monarch stated these Saturday in Benin, the state capital, in a statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor.

The BTC secretary said: “On behalf of HRM (Oba of Benin), the Benin royal family and the good people of Edo State, the Benin Traditional Council felicitates with His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, and His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state, on the occasion of their successful swearing-in on November 12, 2020, for a second term in office.

“Your Excellencies, while wishing you a successful tenure in office, HRM prays to God Almighty and the royal ancestors to grant you wisdom, magnanimity, and tenacity of purpose to serve the people selflessly and consolidate on the good works thus far done in our dear state”

Oba of Benin also prayed that Obaseki’s second tenure would be peaceful to everyone and be a shining beacon to successive administrations.