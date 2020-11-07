By James Ogunnaike

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President-Elect of the United States of America, (USA) over his victory at the presidential poll that held on Tuesday.

Biden was declared winner on Saturday after maintaining a wide lead with Trump, the incumbent president trailing behind.

In the congratulatory letter, titled: “Message of Congratulations to U.S. President-Elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Obasanjo said “it is victory of good over evil.

‘I join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory. It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down’.

According to the letter, “Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.”

The former president added that “President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.”

While also felicitating with the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S., Obasanjo said: “We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today”.

Vanguard News Nigeria