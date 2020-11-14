Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo will be delivering a paper at the inaugural edition of Caleb University’s Leaders Reflections Series.

The university is regarded as one of Africa’s best private universities in research and entrepreneurship development.

The programme will hold via Zoom with live audience on YouTube and Facebook at https://calebuniversity.edu.ng/event/

Themed “Leadership Practice and Reflections As Manifest In Obasanjo’s Life”, the event holds on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, who is scheduled to present the papers, is the special guest.

There will be an interactive session where the audience will have an opportunity to engage the former president, organizers said.

