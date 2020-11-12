Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa; Speaker, House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun; President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFA), Amaju Pinnick; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Governor, Godwin Obaseki; his wife, Betsy; Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare; state PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie during the launch of How We Did It: Transforming The Youth Through Skills, Entrepreneurship and Innovation,” at a youth summit in Benin City



Group launches campaign against National Water Resources Bill



Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths to thrive, saying he will pursue policies and programmes to ensure economic prosperity in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance yesterday during the Edo Youths Summit, with the theme, “Our Youths And The MEGA Agenda,” at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Marcus Onobun; Chief of Staff, Ethan Uzamere and Commissioner for Youths, Damian Lawani, among others.

The summit, which had 300 youths in attendance and over 2,500 others joining via virtual platforms from the 18 council areas of the state, is part of events for the 2020 Alaghodaro Investment Summit.

The event featured a special question and answer session tagged ‘Fire Side Chat With Governor Obaseki,’ which afforded young entrepreneurs the opportunity to brainstorm with the governor on challenges and prospects in the state economy, identifying workable strategies to grow businesses and drive productivity.

“Government is meant to help the people. It does not exist for itself and because about 67 per cent of Edo people are under the age of 35, the youths must be the priority of our government, because they are in the majority,” Obaseki said.

Governor Obaseki also reassured farmers that his administration would reduce the risks in agriculture in a bid to attract genuine farmers to the sector and boost food production.

On his part, Shaibu said: “As youths, you need to discover your God-given potentials and pray to actualize it and utilize the enabling environment created by Edo State Government to succeed. You must be innovative and come up with solutions to societal problems.”

The summit featured a panel session with the Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye and Head of Tracka NG, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, among others, who examined youth political participation and the role of Edo youths in actualising the ‘Making Edo Great Again’ Agenda.

MEANWHILE, the Integration Summit Group-Nigeria (ISGN) has launched campaign against the National Water Resources Bill 2020 and sought its abolition in the interest of all Nigerians.

It said the Bill, which was stepped down at the National Assembly, was not motivated by the desire for public good, but by selfish gains.

Convener of ISGN, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, in a statement issued in Benin City, charged the National Assembly to thrash the Bill, alleging that the Bill was aimed at rubbing people of their legitimate means of livelihoods, particularly Nigerians residing in coastal communities and depend on aquatic habitat for a living.