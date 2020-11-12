Godwin Obaseki during his swearing-in as the governor of Edo State on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have been sworn in for a second term in office.

The inauguration event is currently holding at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

Dignitaries in attendance include governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; among others.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus is also present at the event with some other leaders of the party.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday, September 20.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

Watch the inauguration event live below: