Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has dissolved his cabinet less than 24 hours to his inauguration for a second term in office.

He announced the dissolution at a valedictory executive council session at the Government House, Benin.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their selfless service to Edo.

Obaseki said: “Since I became Governor, I did not sack any commissioner but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people as we will give account to God. I cannot claim success alone. What I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve.”

He also urged the former members of his cabinet to continue to work and support his administration.

He said: “You are all part of this administration and architects of the new design for the growth and development of Edo State.”

His Deputy Philip Shaibu hailed Obaseki for his leadership style, stressing that all former members of the cabinet learnt from his political ideology.

Shaibu said: “You (Obaseki) have shown that you are a good leader. I appeal to you to continue with the good works.

“God has put you as the governor to lead Edo to a greater height and we all will continue to support you.”

The outgoing Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, lauded Obaseki for his leadership style, which he said prompted the cabinet members to be efficient and effective in service delivery.