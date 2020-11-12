Daily News

Obaseki parleys Rohr ahead of showdown

By Tunde Liade

Super Eagles players are set for the tomorrow’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone with all the 23 invited players and  co-opted Ikechukwu Ezenwa  involved in yesterday’s training session.

Moments before the team’s work out  at the upgraded Ogbemudia Stadium,  Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki  and his Deputy  Philip Shaibu  held a tête-à-tête with coach Gernot Rohr  before  having a group momentous  photograph with the  squad.

The Eagles at yesterday training were: Skipper Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastine Osigwe, Zaidu Sanusi and Tyronne Ebuehi.

Others were Etebo Oghenekaro, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Daniel Akpeyi.

In the meantime,  all the players, coaches and other backroom staff anxiously await the outcome of the COVID-19 test conducted yesterday to ensure they are in clean bill of health ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Health ministry officials were  reportedly at the Eagles’ hotel camp yesterday to conduct the COVID-19 test and the result will be out under 24 hours.

The Super Eagles are first in the 2021 AFCON qualifying Group L with six points from two games after victories over Benin Republic and Lesotho. Nigeria  will pick one of the two tickets in Group L with two games to spare if they beat the Leone Stars  in Benin tomorrow  and in Freetown on November 17.

