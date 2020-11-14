Bisi Olaniyi, Benin-city

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the re-appointment of Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He also assured of increased investment in infrastructure to grow economy and drive development in Edo.

In separate online statements Saturday, Obaseki stated that Ogie’s appointment would be the only political appointment to be made for now, with all other appointments deferred to the first week of February 2021.

Edo governor further noted that his administration would focus on infrastructural development to boost economic growth, create wealth and jobs for Edo people and drive the state’s industrialisation plan.

He spoke to reporters in Benin, while assuring that Edo government would continue to push for more projects and programmes to ensure that the state had the requisite infrastructure to attract and keep investments and also engender inclusive growth.

Obaseki said: “Our industrialisation policy is targeted at opening up space for investment to facilitate big-ticket projects to site in the state, so as to create wealth for our people and diversify our economic base.

“The inauguration of CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant will be the catalyst for our industrialisation. The project will make ready and reliable electricity available for manufacturers. It will provide power to critical government assets, including street lights, government hospitals, the state secretariat, Government House, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other key public buildings, including this State House of Assembly.

“We are on course on the Benin River Port and Edo Enterprise Park projects, as the Edo Production Centre shows us signs of things to come. At the centre, which enjoys 24-hour electricity, we have seen the explosion of the Edo enterprising spirit. At the facility, we have artisans and SMEs involved in polythene production, furniture making, shoe making and leather works, toothpick and cotton wool production, welding (iron and brass) and fabrication, ice block production, cosmetic production, hair extensions production, garments production and waste recycling, among others.

“The Edo Modular Refinery was the cynosure of all eyes this year, as our partners on the project made immense progress and are on course to commission the plant, which will play a significant role in recalibrating the state’s economy.

“This project offers us a chance to be a leader in building modular refineries with the fabrication yard at the facility, we will also benefit from the increased economic activity in the state’s oil and gas scene, leading to more tax and growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”