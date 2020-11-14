Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, addresses residents in a state-wide broadcast in August 7, 2020.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has reappointed Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor announced the appointment on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government,” the governor tweeted.

While noting that the SSG’s selection is the only appointment to be made, for now, Obaseki said he would unveil his other aides to make up his cabinet on February 2021.

“This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021,” he added.

Until his first appointment as SSG in 2016, Ogie was the Director-General of Obaseki’s campaign organisation.

He also served as the Commissioner for Works in the state under the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.