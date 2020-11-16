Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says, he would need the support of the media and other critical stakeholders in the actualisation of his second term vision for the sustainable development of the state.

Mr Joses Sede, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Orientation, who addressed the media on behalf of the state government on Monday in Benin, said Obaseki was ready to transform the state beyond the imagination of Edo people.

Sede, who highlighted Obaseki’s achievements in his first tenure, said the governor was poised to giving Edo people more infrastructural, socio-economic, human capital and technological development in his avowed quest to `Make Edo Great Again’ (MEGA) policy agenda.

He said Obaseki had during his inauguration speech promised to grow the social sector by improving education, healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the state.

“During the inauguration of his second term in office on Nov.1 Mr Obaseki declared his focus for the next four years; this is obviously the reason for this meeting.

“Which is to set a trajectory of discourse for the press as the fourth estate of the realm for objective reportage of government’s policies and programmes in the next four years, and to solicit your constructive criticism for redirection while fulfilling your agenda,”he said.

Sede, who listed a wide range of areas of Obaseki’s planned improvements, added “in his second term in office, the governor has expressed his commitment to work for every Edo state citizen.

“By ensuring that the state grows into a globally competitive economy enabled by technology for the benefit of all.”He quoted the governor as saying “we are building to plug into the new digital age to ensure we deliver efficient service to our citizens.

“ I therefore wish to solicit the support of all the traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, trade unions student bodies and the media towards the actualisation of the Sustainable development of Edo state”.

