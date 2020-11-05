Our Reporter

EDO State Government has said the swearing-in ceremony for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term in office, on November 12, and the 2020 Alaghodaro summit, will be without fanfare.

It is due to the prevailing mood of the country occasioned by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the destructive turn of peaceful protests.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the state government would not embark on a jamboree but rather respect the reflective mood of the country.

The governor’s aide urged Edo people to take advantage of the live broadcast on various media channels to follow the proceedings on the day of the inauguration, as a limited number of persons will be physically present to witness the event.

He said: “Activities slated for the inauguration ceremony would be sombre and without fanfare in respect of the prevailing mood of the country.

“The shocks from the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the fallout of the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to the loss of lives of private individuals and security personnel; destruction of property worth millions and the early signs of a second-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, are enough reason not to go on jubilating when there is so much uncertainty ahead. Hence, we have lined up activities that would be conducted in a manner that reflect the country’s sombre mood for the 5-day period.”

“As a government, the Obaseki-led administration will continue to pursue reforms and policies to ensure the security and enhancement of the wellbeing of our people. This much is captured in the spirit of this year’s ceremony.”