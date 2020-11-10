From Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

HEAD of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2020 Alaghodaro Summit in Edo State, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki will make Edo great again.

She assured the people that the Alaghodaro investment summit, which would be held with Obaseki’s second term inauguration, would open the state to exciting economic opportunities.

Mrs. Alufohai addressed reporters yesterday on preparations for the annual summit, which is in its fourth edition.

She added that Obaseki would, during the summit, unveil his administration’s programmes and policies in the next four years. She noted that that the programmes would consolidate on the achievements recorded by the administration in the first term.

She said: “More local and international investors, as well as businesses, are coming into Edo to take advantage of the business-friendly environment which the Obaseki-led administration has created in the last four years.”

Over 2,500 youths are expected to participate virtually in the summit, Obaseki’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, has said.

In a statement on Monday, Osagie said the summit would provide opportunities to evaluate how the policies, programmes and initiatives of the Obaseki-led administration had benefitted youths in the first four years, and to identify areas that require improvement.

The statement reads: “The governor has assured that youths would play key roles in government, going forward. The summit will provide a platform to assess the impact of the Obaseki-led administration’s policies and programmes on job creation, youth empowerment, basic and technical education, and youth participation in governance, among others, in order to identify areas to be improved upon.

“Governor Obaseki is committed to prioritising the needs of youths and harnessing their energy and innovativeness, in his drive to grow the state’s economy and engender sustainable development.

“This is one of such platforms to deliberate on the roles of the youths in the actualisation of the governor’s ‘Making Edo Great Again’ agenda.”