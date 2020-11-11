Daily News

OBG plans virus pandemic response report

Covid-19 Response Report (CRR), produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), has called for  insights into the investment opportunities emerging in essential infrastructure and services as the continent works to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Titled “Private Equity and Venture Capital in Africa”, the CRR will be available from 26 November and represents OBG’s first pan-African CRR report and comes in the year AVCA marks its 20th anniversary.

The CRR will provide in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) activity in an easy-to-navigate and accessible format, focusing on key data and infographics relating to the region’s socio-economic landscape.

