By Olalekan Okusan

Georgia Oboh continues to make an inroad into the elite cadre in global golf following invitation for the 2020 Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf Tournament later this month.

The tournament in Saudi Arabia is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund. This is in a bid to grow the game of golf amongst ladies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian has been invited by the sponsors for the Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf tournament which is the biggest prize purse outside of the major events and the Scottish Ladies Open.

Oboh said of the invitation: I give God all the Glory and feel very honoured to have been invited to such a prestigious event which is set to host the very top of the Ladies on the Ladies European Tour and members of the LPGA too.

“I am happy with the way that my game is developing and looking forward to a great learning experience once again. The abridged season due to COVID-19 gave me a chance to work on my game and it has been great just to pause and see some return now, so I give God all the Glory indeed.”

The Saudi Arabia tournament will be played at the Royal Greens and Country Club which was awarded the best golf club in Saudi Arabia 2020 by the World Golf Awards.

The first event is individual Ladies Strokeplay over 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes and then the second event is the Team event so it promises to be a fantastic time in Saudi Arabia for the ladies.

This year, Oboh has played a total of eight events after the lockdown starting with the Scottish Ladies Open, then played in the Czech Ladies Open near Prague, Czech Republic, and the VP Bank Ladies Open on the Ladies European tour as well as others in Switzerland and Spain .