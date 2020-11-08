By Adeola Ogunlade

The Assistant General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, has called on the government to learn from the #ENDSARS protest.

He said government should listen to the youths and restructure the nation.

Odesola spoke at the November Thanksgiving organised by RCCG National Headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta.

Odesola said he does not belong to those calling for the break-up of the country because the size of Nigeria is a big source of strength and pride.

He argued that instead of the country breaking up, Nigeria can go back to regional system of government with every region developing at its pace while the centre remains strong.

He said for this to happen, the Constitution, which was packaged by the military, should be re-written.

“I am not in support of the opinion that the country should divide because in our togetherness we are strong.

“All we need to do is to have an agreement to share everything equally and be principled. We are stronger together but we should restructure,” he said.

Odesola also blamed the shooting at Lekki for the hijack of the protests by hoodlums.