Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Mrs. Nomthi Odukoya; Founder of Beyond The Classroom Foundation, Raquel Daniel; Writer and Civil Right Activist in the United States of America, Yvonne Pierre and others have been billed to speak at the 6th edition of Total Woman Conference (TWC) on Saturday, November 14.

Tagged ‘Love, sex and everything in-between,’ the annual programme, which holds virtually, is designed to explore and unearth mystics of love and sex, according to organisers.

Chichi Ogbonnaya, in a statement, said that the theme of 6th anniversary of the conference is in line with the vision of the conference, which is to propel young people into living a chaste, focused and purposeful life.

She said: “Our goal for this year’s event is to give participants a new perspective to love and sex while helping them understand what lies between these two words.”

Ogbonnaya noted the concepts of love and sex have been abused and misused, stating there was the need to re-inform them, especially ladies to help them set healthy boundaries in relationships to avoid pitfalls.

“TWC is an annual event organised by the JOIN Value Initiative and targeted towards females between 15-35 years of age, with the aim of inspiring these young women to live a chaste, focused, and purposeful life.

“JOIN Value is a Non-Governmental Organisation that seeks to impact the lives of youths positively through various target oriented programmes such as TWC and other programmes that are organised monthly, quarterly, and annually,” she said.