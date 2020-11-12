Over the years, many Nigerians have lost their lives as a result of poor healthcare system and service delivery. However, the death of Yussuf Maleek, a Computer Engineering student of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, has raised concerns among students who seek an improvement in healthcare facilities in the institution, reports KAYODE ALHASSAN (OGITECH).

The young and promising Yussuf Maleek had dreamt of a glorious future after securing admission to study Computer Engineering at the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa. Little did he know that fate had other plans for him. He lost his life to the cold hands of death last week. He was knocked down by a motorcycle in front of the school while crossing the road.

The death of Maleek led to a peaceful protest as students barred people from entering the school. They carried placards bearing messages likw: “Enough is Enough”, “What is our Obligatory fee used for?”, and “Students’ lives matter”, among others.

During the protest, the students lamented the lack of facilities in the school clinic despite paying the “Obligatory fee.” They said Maleek would not have died if the school clinic was well-equipped.

CAMPUSLIFE learnt that when the accident occurred, the deceased was taken to a private hospital outside the school before it was decided that to take him to the state hospital in Ota. He died on the way to the state hospital.

The SUG President, Comrade Eniola Ogunleye, affirmed that no school activities would hold until the demands of the students were met.The demands to the state government include compensation to the family of the deceased, stoppage of the Obligatory fee, and upgrading the health centre, among others.

An unidentified protesting student said: “Despite the fees we pay, including the Obligatory fee, there is no standard medical facility in the school clinic. Rushing a dying young man from Igbesa to Ota, with the bad road, is enough to kill an ill person not to talk of an accident victim.

Another student who pleaded anonymity said: “We pay Obligatory fees yearly, where is the money we have been paying, why is there a terrible health care centre in the school?”

Comrade Mbam Job Ndubuisi, the president of the Science Laboratory Technology Department, said the students didn’t know what the Obligatory fee is used for.

“Till now we don’t know what the obligatory fee is used for. In fact, in my HND1 I paid school fees N50,265 while obligatory was N35,000. In HND2 I paid N49,765 as school fee, while Obligatory was N26,400,” he said.

Adebola Adedeji, a student of Microbiology, urged the leadership of the school to establish a standard medical facility.

For Aboluwarin Emmanuel, a student in the Department of Mass Communication, the school’s healthcare system is nothing to write home about.

He said: “If any student goes to the health centre saying he has malaria they give the person paracetamol. It is terrible. Our health centre lacks the needed facilities. Drugs are unavailable, it is sad. Thousands of students pay Obligatory fee yearly, yet there is no improvement whatsoever at the health care centre.

“Sadly, the death of a student has now prompted those at the helm of affairs in the school to construct a speedbreaker,” he said.

•The demands of the students

Calling for an improved health care system, Comrade Emmanuel Anyiam, the social director II of OGITECH, said: “The health care facility in OGITECH is sickening. There are structures that ought to be put in place. It is very sad that the ugly incident happened before the thinking of making the right move. It is appalling to hear that the institution doesn’t have a proper first aid kit. If everything was in place, I don’t think the student would have died.

“Igbesa is growing by the day; this is an eye opener that the community needs a general hospital.”

Another student who pleaded anonymity noted that the healthcare centre was terrible. He said it was painful that after paying the Obligatory fee every year, the health system of the institution remained shambolic.

“It is quite painful that we pay the Obligatory fee, yet nothing is done with the money. At the health centre, somebody complained of typhoid, they gave him Flagyl, another person complained of headache they asked him to drink water and relax.

‘’The management has not been proactive enough. It was after the death of Yussuf that they started doing road breakers to stop vehicles from speeding,” she said.

Another student, Baraka Ganiu, said: “Even if the clinic lacked standard facilities, there should be a well-stocked first aid box. If there was adequate health care provision in the school, it wouldn’t have led to the death of the student. If they cannot provide health care at least first aid should be made available. Students should not look at academics alone when choosing schools, healthcare facilities should also be considered.”

School management reacts

The school management in a statement said: “To state the facts of the sad incident as it happened on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the management was promptly informed that a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada had hit Yussuf Maleek while crossing the road in front of the school. He was rushed by those close by to a nearby clinic (not the Institute’s Clinic). Eyewitnesses confirmed that the motorcyclist in question was riding on a one-way lane. He has since been arrested by the Police and transferred to the Area Command, Agbara. The Institute’s Matron on getting the information, got the immediate go-ahead of the Institute’s Management to transfer him from the external Clinic to the State Hospital, Ota.

“Not only did the institute facilitate the immediate transfer, he was accompanied by four members of Staff including a medical staff from the institute’s clinic and two of his friends.Unfortunately, Yussuf Maleek gave up the ghost despite further attempts to save his life at the State Hospital, Ota. The management takes the safety and security of every student seriously and this event is a sad and regrettable one. No one should lose a child let alone this way.We commiserate with the family of Yussuf Maleek, who we have maintained contact with since when this loss occurred.“