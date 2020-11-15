[files] Dapo Abiodun. Photo: twitter/dabiodunMFR



The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has commended Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on his campaign to promote indigenous fabrics as national dress code, thus, showcasing Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of the World Craft Council (WCC), noted that the pronouncement by the governor to adopt adire as official uniform for students in the state remains a critical and visible engagement to support cultural awareness and creativity.

He said this is a welcome development that will sustain the emergence of adire heritage economy and empower rural development.

“I must thank Ogun State governor for joining us to showcase the adire heritage and adopting it as school uniform for students in the state, including its use by government officials and in all activities of government businesses. This is the way to go as it will benefit the rural economy, empower women and youths and help in historical revival of heritage teachings and knowledge,” Runsewe said.

It must be noted that over the years, adire fabrics has been rebranded and made to become the face of cultural marketing promotion, especially at World Travel markets during Runsewe tenure at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and in the recent years, as golf fabrics, laptop bags and facemasks as part of the protocols for new normal pandemic.

He said as part of NCAC’s cultural marketing projects such as, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), International Arts and CRAFTS expo (INAC) and conferences, adire and other heritage fabrics across the country are usually on display as flags, neck and wrist wears, with diplomatic communities generously gifted and presented with varieties and qualities of the local heritage fabrics.

Abiodun, Ogun State governor, had on Thursday, during the flag off Adire Digital Market, held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, advocated for the promotion of Nigeria’s indigenous fabrics to the world, noting that adire fabrics can be adopted as national colour wears for athletes and other sporting engagements, adding that the Ministry of foreign Affairs, and the Culture and Information counterpart, should buy into the agenda to use the fabric to market Nigeria to the outside world.

The governor further explained that Ogun State is ready and willing to partner with all Federal Government agencies in sports and Culture to promote the fabric’s economy and help grow adire entrepreneurs, empower women and youths and expose the limitless cultural endowments in the state.