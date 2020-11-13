Correspondent ERNEST NWOKOLO writes on the protracted crisis that has contributed to the electoral misfortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and efforts being made to reconcile the factions in post-Buruji Kashamu period.

Crises appeared to be synonymous with the Ogun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Its chieftains are addicted to conflicts. These unresolved crises have taken toll on the chapter.

The crises have come with a great price to Ogun PDP since 2011 when it lost the governorship seat to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The dwindling fortune of the party had remained has continued. Prominent chieftains, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Gbenga Daniel and Bode Mustapha, among others, have had cause to turn their back on the party.

The precursor to the latest crisis rocking the party is the congress it conducted to midwife a new executive as the tenure of Adedayo Bayo – led Executive Committee was billed to end on May 9.

The congress generated controversy between the opposing forces struggling for the soul of Ogun PDP and which predictably, shredded the about decade long political Siamese bond between Senator Buruji Kashamu and Adedayo Bayo.

The outcome of the congress and the subsequent inauguration of the elected officers that proceeded from it as the state organs led by Samson Kayode Bamgbose, also remains a source bickering among them.

The two contending forces are Kashamu and Ladi Adebutu. The two had earlier duelled with each other over the party’s governorship ticket in 2019 which Adebutu lost to his rival, Kashamu.

Today, the war is renewed between the two as each had commenced subtle preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections with their separate and conflicting political interests fuelling the crisis surrounding the controversial state congress.

While Senator Kashamu had declared that he has no more future political ambition and would also not stand in the way of whoever aspires to any elective office on the platform of PDP, Adebutu is still dreaming of governing the Gateway State and 2023 seemed an auspicious year to try his luck.

But, Kashamu and Adebutu understand one thing – the place of state party organs and the process of putting them in position during party primary. Each knows that whoever controls the party organs at all levels, could significantly influence the process of selecting candidates for elective offices.

This hard lesson was not lost on Adebutu when he lost the Governorship ticket of PDP in 2019 to Kashamu largely because the party organs at the time was, allegedly, at the beck and call of the Senator.

Adebutu seemed to have realised that once beaten, twice shy, hence the alleged resolve of him to wrest Ogun PDP from his rival by romancing Kashamu’s hitherto trusted ally; Adedayo Bayo.

However, Adedayo Bayo told The Nation that though his tenure as the State Chairman had lapsed but added that while it lasted, he was working to build a united Ogun PDP ostensibly to return it to power in 2023 but regretted that Senator Buruji Kashamu neither wants unity nor peace for the party in the state.

He Kashamu accuses of grooming some people to emerge members of the party organs, to pave way to their pandering to the political ambition of certain politicians but Bayo said that was not the case.

He said the executive he led at the time was not aware of the congress conducted by Kashamu people during the lockdown and in defiance of a valid court order that directed that a status quo should be maintained and by extension, no congress should be conducted.

The out gone chairman recalled that it was in obedience to the Court order that he cancelled the ward congress he earlier conducted on March 7, 2020, to elect ward leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

He explained that he elected to cancel it in obedience to the Court because an order was secured by a member of the party loyal to Ladi Adebutu camp where Hon. Sikirullai Ogundele is the factional Party Chairman in the state and having not been aware of the restraining Court order prior to the conduct of the wards congress.

He said it was shocking that Kashamu people defied the same Court order and proceeded to conduct the state Congress in the prevailing lockdown without him and other members of the state executive he led, been aware of it at a time they were still in office, wondering where the said state congress derived its legality.

According to him, that is the basis of the current crisis within the party.

Expectedly, the National Working Committee(NWC) of PDP has distanced itself from the Congress and its outcome, dismissing it as illegal and unrecognised by the National body. But, the new Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Samson Bamgbose, said NWC of the PDP has once again shown its hands in the enduring struggle in the Ogun State Chapter of them PDP between internal democracy and autocracy.

Bamgbose noted that the NWC’s attempt to de-recognize the new leadership of the PDP, is not unexpected, but added it is disturbing that the national leaders were still acting in ignorance of the reality that all politics is local and that striving to hand the structures of the PDP over to Ladi Adebutu is a recipe for depleting members’ commitment to the Party in the State and an invitation to defeat at future polls.

He cited judgment in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016 of 24th June 2016, the Federal High Court (echoing earlier judgment in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/347/2012) ordered (inter alia) in favour of the Adebayo Dayo led PDP Ogun State Executive Committee (OGSEC) as having power to conduct congress or elect new officers.

He also noted that the claim of the PDP NWC that only the NEC of the PDP could conduct congresses only applies to others states and certainly not for Ogun State Chapter, given the express stipulations of the judgment in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016 which granted to the Plaintiff (Adebayo Dayo led PDP OGSEC) restraining the 2nd Defendant (PDP) by itself, its agents, servants, proxies and surrogates from henceforth conducting the affairs of the PDP in Ogun State, including meetings, congresses and/or primaries except through the new officers of the party that have emerged from congresses conducted by the Plaintiffs (Adebayo Dayo led PDP OGSEC).

However, before the controversial congresses of March 24 and April 3 were conducted, Adebayo Dayo was suspended as party chairman over allegations of anti – party activities and Samson Bamgbose was appointed as acting Chairman of PDP OGSEC.

He explained the organ empowered to conduct congresses for the PDP in Ogun State is the judicially recognized and protected PDP OGSEC, stressing that the current and unassailable position is that congresses had been validly concluded by the out gone PDP OGSEC and new officers have also emerged in accordance with the terms of the orders in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016 with the said officers validly inaugurated on the last day of the judicially recognized and specified tenure of the out gone leadership.

According to him, the new executive has approached the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/44/2020 for protection from acts of impunity and autocracy that are being contemplated against it by the PDP NWC to de – legitimatize them.

The new suit, he said, is currently pending before the Federal High Court Abeokuta Division and an order made in that suit on April 23, 2020 requiring that parties maintain status quo and refrain from any action that may interfere with the issues raised in that suit.

He claimed that the status quo directed by the court in the new suit has even been breached by the contumelious publication of the NWC of 9th May 2020 to the effect the state organs were neither legal nor recognised.