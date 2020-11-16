By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently took another dimension following the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Samson Bamgbose, for anti party activities.

The State Executive committee of the party at an extra-ordinary meeting held on the 9th of November, 2020 suspended Bamgbose and others for anti-party activities.

The committee equally appointed Barrister Boladale Sanni from Yewa North Local Government as the acting chairman in line with Article 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Other suspended Exco members are Chief Kehinde Oladeinde (ex-State Deputy Chairman), Barr. Kunle Bolujoko (ex-Ogun East Senatorial Chairman), Mrs. Bimbo Lanre-Balogun (ex-State Woman Leader), Hon. Sunmola Kayode (ex-Ogun West Senatorial Chairman), Alh. Kola Akinyemi (ex-Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman) and Hon. Alaba Adewunmi (ex-State Auditor).

While Bamgbose has been referred to the National Executive Committee of the party for further disciplinary actions, other suspended exco members are to appear before a seven-man disciplinary committee headed by Dr. Remilekun Bakare.

Vanguard News Nigeria