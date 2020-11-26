Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Thursday accused the political aide of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dare Adeleke, of causing disaffection and confusion in Southwest PDP on behalf of his principal.

The State chapter said Dare Adeleke, who is the Chairman of Oyo Pacesetters Transport Service, has been making uncomplimentary comments in the social media against the leadership of PDP in the southwest zone for pledging loyalty to the former governor of Ekiti State last Monday, wondering why Makinde had not deemed it necessary to caution his aide.

Chairman of the State PDP, Dr. (Hon.) Sikirulah Ogundele, in a release in Abeokuta, asked the governor to call his political appointees to order particularly the likes of Dare Adeleke lest they cause confusion in the zone.

Ogundele also urged Makinde to display a high level of maturity and confront his perceived political enemies within South West caucus of the party in the country.

The state PDP expressed its displeasure with the ugly trend at which aides of the governor have resorted to attacking leaders of the party in the zone with reckless abandon and yet not a single public Statement issued to disassociate himself from such uncultured conduct and disrespect to the leadership of the party in South West.

“Governor Seyi Makinde as the only governor within the zone should provide leadership for southwest by being a team leader and stop the divide and rule style of leadership which is now threatening the success recorded so far in the reconciliation process of PDP in Ogun State and entire South West,” he said.

The party, therefore, the governor to stop working at cross purposes with the aspiration of the PDP National Working Committee led by Prince Uche Secondus who recognizes the Sikirulah Ogundele led state executive committee and zonal leadership under former National Vice Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso who is seeking re-election

“We are not unmindful of the romance of the governor with non-conformist within PDP in Ogun State which is completely at variance with a clear direction of the party’s national leadership,” Ogundele stated.

The State PDP according to Ogundele “is demanding from the governor, a purposeful leadership which requires wide consultation with notable leaders and structure of the party in each of the six states and south West zone to earn the trust of committed members and ensure a strong vibrant party capable of taking over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone in the 2023 general election in the country.”