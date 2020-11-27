Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Thursday accused the political aide of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, of causing disaffection and confusion in the Southwest PDP, on behalf of his principal

The state chapter said Adeleke, who is the chairman of Oyo Pacesetters Transport Service, has been making uncomplimentary comments in the social media against the leadership of PDP in South West for pledging loyalty to former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose last Monday, wondering why Makinde had not deemed it necessary to caution his aide.

The Chairman of the state PDP, Dr. Sikirulah Ogundele, in a statement in Abeokuta, asked the governor to call his political appointees to order, particularly the likes of Adeleke, lest they cause confusion in the zone.

Ogundele also urged Makinde to display high level of maturity and confront his perceived political enemies within the South West caucus of the party.

The state PDP expressed its displeasure about the ugly trend at which aides of the governor have resorted to attacking leaders of the party in the zone, yet not a statement is issued to disassociate himself from such uncultured conduct and disrespect to the leadership of the party in the Southwest.

“Governor Makinde, as the only PDP governor within the zone, should provide leadership for Southwest by being a team leader and stop the divide and rule style of leadership, which is now threatening the success recorded so far in the reconciliation process of PDP in Ogun State and the entire Southwest,” he said.

The party, therefore, urged the governor to stop working at cross purposes with the aspiration of the PDP National Working Committee led by Prince Uche Secondus, who recognises the Sikirulah Ogundele- led state executive committee and zonal leadership under former National Vice Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who is seeking re-election.

“We are not unmindful of romance of the governor with non-conformists within PDP in Ogun State, which is at variance with clear direction of the party’s national leadership.” Ogundele said.