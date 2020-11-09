SIR: Electricity plays important part on the socio-economic development of any nation. The level of industrialisation of a country can be determined by the amount of electricity made available to the people. Where the supply is limited, industrial outputs are low and the reverse is the case when there is adequate supply.

Unlike the industrialised nations of the world, where electricity supply is taken for granted, in the third world countries, Nigeria in particular, power supply is anything but regular and way in between. Though touted as the largest economy in the sub- Saharan Africa, with a population of over 200 million people and endowed with large oil, gas and hydro potentials, the problem of inadequate supply of electricity still persists.

According to report, Nigeria has potential to generate over 12,522 Megawatts, but currently generates 3,456.7 Megawatts at off-peak and 4,359.5 Megawatts at peak-period, what this signifies is that power supply is still far behind, too low and insufficient to drive the nation’s economy.

In Nigeria, large, medium and small-scale businesses rely heavily on public power supply and unavailability of this important factor of production, has seen many industries and businesses fold up or relocating to neighbouring countries. Those still operating in the country now generate their own power and this has led to increase in the price of their goods and services.

Determined to be self-sufficient in electricity supply and ensure that it is made available to the numerous investors who have made the state their destination of choice, the Ogun State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a British firm, Konexa, for 250 Megawatts integrated distribution model, to service 50,000 homes and businesses.

The project which is a tripartite arrangement between the state government, Konexa and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, is the fallout of the meeting Governor Abiodun had with the Konexa team early this year when he visited them in the United Kingdom.

What gladdens the mind however, is the fact that when completed the project will involve total rehabilitation of the generation, distribution and revenue collection infrastructure for a selected zone in the State.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, Ogun State government had planned and developed energy projects that would help alleviate the shortages of electricity supply across the state. This is in addition to three power generation initiatives currently being developed. The state is also in the final stages of securing agreements in the area of gas supply and with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission and the financial structure of the projects.

No doubt, the 250 Megawatts of electricity to be injected in Ogun State, will go a long way in impacting positively on industries and the economic well-being of the people. It is my believe that if other states can emulate what Ogun is doing to shore up its electricity needs, the problem of erratic power supply in the country will be a thing of the past.