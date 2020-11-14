Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide has thrown its weight on the decision of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Igbo Youth group in a statement by the President General and Secretary General; Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Nnabuike Okwu said that they will not relent in supporting any other Southeast Governor that would decamp from the PDP or any other political party to join the APC.

According to the statement, the decision of the Southeast to dump PDP ahead of 2023 general elections is irreversible and described the visit at the Ebonyi State liaison office, Abuja by the National Working Committee of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus to convince and persuade the Southeast Governors’ Forum Chairman; Umahi not to leave the party as the height of PDP’S deceit,

“It is the last kick of a dying horse and gathering of vultures to continue to rape Igbo votes unjustly especially in 2023 against the PDP zoning formula enshrined in her constitution that favours Southeast to produce the 2023 presidential Ticket and consequently produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s Successor in 2023.”

OYC while lauding the Umahi for the wisdom and wealth of experience and efforts to ensure that the zoning formula as enshrined in PDP’s constitution was implemented, noted that the Southeast which has over the years proven to be PDP’s stronghold would be taken over by the APC in 2023 elections.

“PDP are economical with the truth and had been compromised by some elements in the North to scuttle plans to zone 023 Presidential Ticket to Southeast because PDP sees Igbo as conquered people and incapacitated which is unjustly facilitated by an ill-conceived elite conspiracies against Southeast, but PDP had already perfected plans to Scuttle the Zoning Formula that favours Southeast, for a Northerner.

“Southeast Governors should decamp to APC without delay, as PDP Leadership deceptive visit to Umahi was an affirmative evidence that PDP is already jittery of losing Igbo votes, but it’s too late for PDP, as Igbo’s decision of abandoning PDP is irreversible and final verdicts of Igbo Nation.”