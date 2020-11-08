By Chris Njoku, Owerri

National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka, has blasted the Federal Government and the judiciary over the freezing of suspected #EndSARS promoters’ bank accounts.

Speaking on Sunday in a statement, Igboayaka warned FG not to embark on witch-hunting capable of throwing Nigeria into heavy political anarchy.

Igboayaka pointed out it is not only inhuman to freeze one’s account but also undemocratic and unconstitutional to do so without thorough investigation and fair hearing from the alleged #EndSARS promoters.

He said: “With the act of freezing the alleged #EndSARS promoters accounts, the Muhammadu Buhari government has demonstrated no remorse and sincerity to tackle the unfortunate incident of over 500 innocent Nigerian youths extra-judicially murdered by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).”

He advised the government to unfreeze the accounts and queried why the accounts of those sponsoring Boko Haram, bandits, and herdsmen attacks have not been discovered and frozen by the CBN.

Igboayaka alleged the actions against #EndSARS promoters have revealed that the killing of youths by SARS operatives was a state-sponsored crime.

“Instead of working hard to meet the demands of the youths for a sustainable development to quench youth’s restiveness, they have rather resorted to political bravado that will ignite more crisis in the country,” he lamented.

Igboayaka warned the second wave of the #EndSARS protest will be a democratic revolution and could be deadly and devastating for Nigeria.