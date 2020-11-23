By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Imo State leaders picked former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor as their consensus candidate for the next president general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Just as the state Governor Hope Uzodimma warned that Ndigbo would not achieve their desire of becoming the president of the country through confrontation.

Prof Obiozor, who hails from Ngor Okpalla Council Area of Imo State was presented to the State Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Exco Chamber Government House, Owerri, as likely successor of the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Making the presentation, the Chairman of the Delegation Committee, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said that many candidates indicated their interest to contest for the position, adding that the committee of 200 eminent Imo leaders picked Prof Obiozor because of his vast experience and acceptability.

“Over 200 Imo leaders met to evacuate the candidates we did a very thorough job and found out that Obiozor is the one that can do the job.

Chairman of CAN, Rev. Eches Eches while confirming the candidate said that the churches were involved in the process adding that there was forthrightness in the process of selecting Prof. Obiozor

Eze Sam Ohiri said from the traditional institution, that the job was sort of a challenge to find somebody that would match the qualities of outgoing president general.

“We asked them to submit their CVS and qualities and saw intimidating quality fixations but after scrutiny we found out that Prof. Obiozor was eminently qualified.

One of the contestants and former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro said that we decided to pick the best among the best,

All of them were almost qualified but we were looking for the best we were able to spot Prof. Obiozor whose CV was intimidating. We chose him and everybody accepted our choice”.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Obiozor thanked Imo people and all stakeholders. He said the decision to contest was a decision not based on self-aggrandizement, adding that his most concern was service to the people.

In his response, Governor Uzodimma said that the decision to present a consensus candidate for the organisation is very laudable.

“The decision of the Imo State chapter of Ohanaeze to present the consensus candidate of this organisation is very laudable, I was taken unaware by their actions, I had no choice but to follow their part.

“By constitution it’s the turn of the State to produce the President General, choice of professor Obiozor is welcomed, he is eminently qualified, by his wealth of experience, his adoption is coming at a critical time in the history of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

He advised Ndigbo to go about seeking for Igbo president with diplomacy and shun confrontational means.

“Igbo is beginning to be aggrieved but we can speak with one voice, I thank you for speaking with one voice, every generation has its own challenges, Ndigbo must navigate with wisdom of Solomon, to achieve this we must be diplomatic and accommodating, a point can be achieved without firing a shot in the air, Yoruba did it without war, they did it with diplomacy, Igbo will not go to war but will pursue it with diplomacy,” Uzodimma said.