Chris Njoku, Owerri

SOUTHEAST leaders and organisations, particularly town unions in Igboland, have begun consultations to pick a consensus candidate to replace incumbent President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, whose tenure expires in January 2021.

Sources close to one of the town unions in Owerri, Imo State, said the decision to pick a consensus candidate was taken at a meeting called by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu last Tuesday.

“We have started consultations on a consensus candidate for Nwodo’s replacement after a meeting in Owerri last week. We also decided that we have to put our house in order before the January 7 election.

“We are expecting 30 delegates from each of the five states in the Southeast, 10 delegates each from Rivers and Delta States, and five delegates from other outlets,” the source said.

It was however gathered that because of the important role the organisation would be playing in the 2023 election, there has been divided interest in the choice of candidate for the position.

While the northern political leadership is well disposed to the candidacy of former ambassador, Prof. George Obiozor, Western leaders are aligning with former Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mike Okiro.

However, majority of Ndigbo want the former Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Joe Nwogu, because of his experience and integrity.

“Igbo leaders and organisations want Nwogu due to his experience in the organnisation,having served as the former Secretary-General and three times organising committee chairman for Igbo day,” the source added.