By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The Movement for the actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the apex Igbo socio-cultural Organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the leadership of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum AYCF to desist from ridiculing their sons and daughters.

The groups reacted to the statement credited to the leader of Arewa Youths, Alhaji Yerima Shettima against Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, describing it as calculated blackmail against him

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, told The Nation Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State that, the group would never allow Arewa people to play what it called their hypocritical game of pulling down the best leaders of Ndigbo because of politics.

“Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe standing as surety for Nnamdi Kanu was a unanimous decision of Ndigbo; it was not a personal venture.

“The treasonable court case against Nnamdi Kanu is closed because the Nigerian government knows they have no evidence against Kanu. Any attempt or arrest on Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe will be resisted by Ndigbo.

The leadership of MASSOB, therefore, called on Yerima led Arewa to shut up their mouth against Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other Igbo leaders

“AYCF’s vomit against Abaribe is an expression of a sadistic and tribalistic ethnic group in Nigeria. The northern Youths are always willing tools of destruction in the hands of their leaders.

“Senator Abaribe’s standing as surety to Nnamdi Kanu was totally different from the one Senator Ali Ndume stood for Maina Abdulrasheed.

The group said Maina was alleged to have indulged in some deals when he was the chairman of the defunct National Pension Task Team, adding “he can never be compared to Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.”

For the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke -Ogene, Arewa was weeping unnecessary ethnic sentiments.

He told The Nation Tuesday on a telephone that some people do not want the unity of the country through their unguarded statements, though, according to him, “people are wired differently”

Okeke -Ogene said, ” I don’t know exactly what some people will gain if our dear country is put on fire because of their lack of understanding,is it part of the politics?

“But Ndigbo will not fold their hands to allow their illustrious sons and daughters to be messed around because of politics and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is one of such.”

The Ohanaeze leader, said the unity of Nigeria should be paramount to everyone, adding that Ndigbo would not be part of anything that would lead to its disintegration.