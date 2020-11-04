Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The apex Igbo socio-cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction.

The Igbo group hailed Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for giving out the sum of 200 million naira to the families of victims of #EndSARs protest in the state.

Ohanaeze, therefore, called on other Governors in the country to follow the footsteps of Obiano in that direction.

The President of the Igbo group in Anambra State, Ichie, Damian Okeke-Ogene, also, commended Obiano for his proactive measure in handling the protesters in the state

During his 2021 budget presentation to the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, Obiano announced that the state government had set aside a sum of 200m to compensate victims who had proven cases of gross human rights violations, torture, and deaths from the activities of defunct #EndSARS in Anambra state.

He said his administration had great regard for Anambra Youths, adding that over 70 percent of his appointees were Youths.

However, speaking with reporters Wednesday in Awka, Okeke-Ogene urged youths to always resist the attempt of being lured into violence that would lead to the destruction of their future.

He said efforts should be geared towards arresting those hoodlums, who according to him, hijacked the peaceful protests and destroyed property in the state.

He noted that Anambra youths demonstrated a high sense of maturity and responsibility throughout the exercise until it was hijacked by miscreants who infiltrated the exercise and used the opportunity to unleash mayhem.

According to him, “the youths made a very clear statement that highlighted inherent problems undermining the growth and development of the country including the shortcomings of the security apparatus that encourage arbitrariness especially by SARS Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.”

“The #ENDSARS protests equally sent clear signal to leaders of the need to be responsive to needs and aspirations of the masses to uplift the quality of life as well as improve the welfare of security personnel to promote professionalism.”

Okeke-Ogene reminded youths that continued destruction of public and private property will worsen the level of hunger and poverty in the land.

He appealed to security agencies, especially the police force to return back to their duty posts for the sake of the helpless Nigerians.