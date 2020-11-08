Medinat Kanabe

EXECUTIVE Chairman, Online Integrated Solutions, Dr. Mahmood Ahmadu, Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq, Founder, DJ CUPPY Foundation, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, and 12 others from Nigeria and other countries have received various awards at the annual Euro Knowledge Leadership and Humanitarian Award.

Held at the House of Lords, United Kingdom via zoom, the award which is geared towards acknowledging and celebrating exemplary leaders that have made signiûcant contributions and positive impacts in their speciûc fields as role models, philanthropists, tech giants, innovators, community and inspirational leaders saw seven Nigerians emerging as recipients.

Speaking during the event, Mark Minevich, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert said that the world has entered the Algorithm Economy with Artificial Intelligence taking centre stage with data as a support tool.

According to him, digitalisation was already an unstoppable tool for rapid scaling and increased profitability before the coronavirus as $15 to 18 trillion dollars was valued to be created by AI.

“This is the biggest revolution in the world. Look at AI as an unstoppable vehicle and data as the gasoline. AI is now able to solve global problems. If we plan to tackle ever changing global challenges, now is the time to tap into the limitless potential of AI. We must recognise the stewardship of AI and data that will influence the next five to ten years and beyond,” he said.

While noting that the coronavirus pandemic shifted these digitally imperatives into high gear, he said that economists are projecting a transformative way AI could boost the global GDP to more than $15 trillion by 2030 just as he envisaged that the AI market will reach $126 billion in annual revenue by 2025 globally.”

Minevish who is an advocate of AI said there is still a long road ahead for AI to reach full potential.

On her part, Baroness Martha Osamor (Incumbent Member House of Lords, UK) praised Euro-Knowledge saying that they identify, acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders and philanthropists that have made sufficient impact in the society.

“Those who made the list were the first amongst equals. I congratulate the board of Euro-Knowledge and Mrs Olayinka Fayomi for exploiting the opportunities in digital technologist to sustain the award. She has shown great leadership and innovation over the years.”

Commenting on recent happenings around the world, she said, “the new normal means it is never going to be business as usual because coronavirus, black lives matters, and youths in Nigeria and many all over the world who have been suffering due to actions of those in charge of a system who take so much and give so little are hungry for change.”

Responding to a question on his perception of the past, present and future of his activities, Leading Personality on Humanitarian Response to Covid-19 Pandemic award winner, Dr Ahmadu said he has always believed in sharing even as a small boy. “There is no difference between past, present and future in philanthropy. Now that it is obvious that a lot of people are suffering, we should do more, so I encourage a lot more people to do that,” he said.

Ahmadu who graduated from Nasarawa University as well as earning a UK accredited MBA, said every day presents an opportunity for him to help people.

The IT guru, whose additional education came in the form of numerous management, including IT and communications industry, said he believes in giving to people, especially the less privileged.

On receiving the award, Ahmadu whose father left him with a substantial inheritance which he invested in his first successful company known as A2A International Limited in the early 80s maintained that this recognition will further spur him on to do more for the less privileged people.

Another awardee, Dr. Reginald Mbawuike of Mobile Health Technology and Fellow, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Science, in his remarks, said that the world has a new future in the area of AI, with particular reference to healthcare.

Meanwhile, Executive Director at the World Philanthropy Network, a global and advisory network that gives tools and platform to exchange ideas, inspire new mindset, and align resources for the greater good, Fayomi Abimbola in her response to a question on her perception of the past, present and future of her activities said “I would say that last year including the years before prepared us for Covid-19.”

Fayomi who is also a Development Consultant in the Humanitarian and Development space, said “yes Covid-19 caught us unawares but in terms of technology we had a lot of the platform and tools in place. At the time that Covid-19 came we were able to adjust quickly because we had the platforms and tools in place for us to be able to adapt and continue our businesses.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, President of Euro-Knowledge Ltd, Dr. Alex Atkins expressed appreciation to all everyone for taking time off to grace the occasion.

He furthered that the current health situation across the world prevented the organisation from doing what it would have otherwise gladly embraced, but in spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19, the organisation is holding the said ceremony via zoom. He encouraged all to have fruitful engagements.