Three female students of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra state reportedly lost their lives in three separate accidents within the area.

The deceased were said to have met their untimely deaths between Friday and Sunday after they had boarded motorcycles to their various destinations.

The Nation gathered that one of the deceased, a final year student of the institution was rushing to catch up with early morning lecture when she was killed by the cyclist.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Chukwueloka Christian described the deaths as unfortunate, blaming it on recklessness of the motorcyclists.

He regretted that the students had flouted several warning against use of motorcycles as means of transportation, revealing that the management would soon place a ban on use of motorcycles by the students.

He said, “We’ve severally appealed to the students living off campus to leave their hostels early enough so they can join the shuttle buses and still meet up with their lectures.

“We’ve also written severally to the state government to construct speed breakers on the road to the school but they’re yet to receive positive response.

“Meanwhile, the VC is not relenting in ensuring more hostels were built for the students. The management had already signed Memorandum of Understanding with four firms. One has already commenced work.”

Chukwueloka disclosed that one of the deceased was a 400L student of English Education, the other a 200L English student, while the third was in Philosophy department.