Our Reporter

NIGERIA’S Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will have to wait further to know her fate with regard to her ambition to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

A meeting of the organisation originally scheduled for Monday on the issue has been postponed.

The former finance minister had on October 28 been proposed by a WTO nominations committee for the job only for the United States to veto the recommendation.

It was gathered yesterday that the cancellation of the Monday meeting was on account of the fresh surge in the spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions being imposed in some countries, which may prevent some delegates from attending.

No new date has yet been fixed for the meeting.