Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has warned Governor Hope Uzodimma not to take for granted his quiet or peaceful disposition in the face of “insults and blackmails” allegedly heaped on him by the latter.

A statement issued yesterday evening by Okorocha’s Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “The Chairman of the Senate committee on Culture and Tourism equally called on Governor Hope Uzodinma not to take his quietness or peaceful disposition for granted, as he has remained quiet in the face of insults and blackmails in the interest of the state.”

But in a swift reaction, Uzodimma, through his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Modestus Nwanpka, advised Okorocha to respect his (governor’s) office, reminding him that he, Uzodimma, never insulted him throughout his tenure as governor.

Okorocha has, however, vowed to use his political structure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), known as Rescue Mission Structure, together with other structures, to deliver and ensure that Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri declared the rightful candidate of the Imo North Senatorial district, wins the bye-election, after which the structure returns to base.