Obaseki. Photo: TWITTER/GODWINOBASEKI



Group makes case for economic renewal of Esan communities in Edo

The Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye and Head of Tracka NG, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, would be among panelists to discuss the role of Edo youths in actualising Governor Godwin Obaseki’s “Making Edo Great Again” agenda during the Edo Youth Summit, holding on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The Edo Youth Summit, with the theme: “Our Youth And The MEGA Agenda” is part of events for this year’s Alaghodaro Investment Summit to be held alongside the inauguration of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for their second term in office on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Other panelists for the youth summit are the Chief Operating Officer of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Iroghama Ogbeifun, Co-Founder, Elect-Her, Mrs. Abosede George-Ogan, Founder, Genius Hub Global Initiative, Mrs. Isimeme Whyte and Minority Leader, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Daniel Uwadia.

“All events lined up for the governor’s inauguration and the 2020 Alaghodaro Summit would be held with provision for virtual participation in line with government’s guidelines to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” its organisers said.

MEANWHILE, the Esan Youths Organisation (EYO), yesterday, celebrated the uniqueness and prospects of Esanland and its vast human and natural resources during its Homecoming Advocacy Campaign, and pledged to lead in the socio-economic rebirth of the South-South.

Speaking during a midweek lecture titled: “Esan Homecoming Campaign: Prospects and Hurdles,” Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Prince Eromosele Ehizojie Adenojie Aigbojie, enumerated the rich cultural diversity of Esanland and its people contrary to negative insinuations in some quarters against the Esan people.

Aigbojie, who explained the concept of homecoming, solicited support from Esan indigenes, home and abroad, towards the lifting and economic renewal of Esanland and Edo Central Senatorial District.

Aigbojie pointed out that there was the need for dedicated individuals, who are willing and determined to rise above every negative challenges and take the fight of Esan home coming campaign to stakeholders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and its representatives at homes and families globally.

He added that the Edo Central Senatorial District was blessed with human and natural resources, adding: “We can do even more, if we are ready to lead in infrastructure development and increased prosperity in the South-South of Nigeria.”