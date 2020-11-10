Award winning Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has opened up about his mental health challenges and struggle with depression.

Olamide who recently released an album, titled; Carpe diem, revealed on a track that he was depressed at some point in his life.

The artiste featured Bella Shumurda on the song “Triumphant” where he talked about him losing his dad and how depression made him turn to drugs and alcohol.

A line in the lyrics of the song reads:

“Mo dye irun mi ni yellow mo tun dye e si green many thought it was fashion but i was loosing my mind… Mo den ma n fagbo moju, moti moju, mo de man ronu moju.. Gbogbo kirakita ati ikanju ti mo kanju, mommy ati daddy ti lo mhen omo mo need lati sanju.”

The English translation means:

“I smoked and drank alcohol every night, I had thoughts every night. All my struggles and rush, my parents are gone and I just have to move on with life.”

Olamide , is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist. He records in Yoruba, and English. In 2011, he released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. YBNL, his follow-up album, was released under his label imprint YBNL Nation.

On 7 November 2013, he released his third studio album Baddest Guy Ever Liveth. The album’s singles include “Durosoke” and “Yemi My Lover”. On 17 July 2013, Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc.

Olamide was born in Bariga, Lagos State. He started his career when he released the debut single, “Eni Duro“. In 2010, Olamide performed at The Hip Hop World Awards. He studied at Tai Solarin University of Education.

